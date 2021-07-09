Cancel
Hudson, NC

Friday rain in Hudson: Ideas to make the most of it

Hudson (NC) Weather Channel
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(HUDSON, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hudson Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hudson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0as0G8Qr00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hudson (NC) Weather Channel

Hudson (NC) Weather Channel

Hudson, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Hudson, NC
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel

Hudson (NC) Weather Channel

