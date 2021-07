Didi crackdown fuels questions over how much the company and its bankers knew before its IPO. Didi lost a fifth of its market value after Chinese regulators announced an investigation into the ride-hailing app that last week raised more than $4bn in a New York IPO, the Opec impasse highlights growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the Pentagon cancels a highly sensitive $10bn cloud contract awarded to Microsoft, and a new report that says Viktor Orban’s government is failing to ensure the transparent use of EU funds and their independent oversight, which will embolden calls to withhold payments to Hungary.