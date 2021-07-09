Cancel
Clifton, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Clifton

Clifton (CO) Weather Channel
CLIFTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0as0G28V00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

