Daily Weather Forecast For Nokomis
NOKOMIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, July 12
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
