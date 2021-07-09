Cancel
Marcus Hook, PA

A rainy Friday in Marcus Hook — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Marcus Hook (PA) Weather Channel
Marcus Hook (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(MARCUS HOOK, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Marcus Hook Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marcus Hook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0as0G0N300

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marcus Hook (PA) Weather Channel

Marcus Hook (PA) Weather Channel

Marcus Hook, PA
Marcus Hook (PA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Marcus Hook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marcus Hook: Saturday, July 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Sunday, July 18: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
Marcus Hook (PA) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Marcus Hook — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MARCUS HOOK, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marcus Hook. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

