US Dollar benefiting from strong fundamental backdrop. Accelerated bets on taper talks helping fuel USD Strength. Safe-haven flows aiding Greenback as Asia battle Covid. The US Dollar finds itself in a solid fundamental position that may lead to further gains as Federal Reserve taper talk bets increase. Traders began to ramp up bets on accelerated monetary policy tightening following June’s FOMC meeting, which showed an upward revision in the Fed’s Dot Plot. Nevertheless, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has pushed back on the notion that the central bank will begin tapering soon. The dovish pushback saw investors move back into US Treasuries.