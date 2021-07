TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)-Just after 8:00 a.m. the Trenton Fire Department received reports that multiple houses were on fire on South Logan Avenue. When Trenton firefighters arrived they were met with heavy fire on the second and third floors of 60 South Logan Avenue, with fire spreading to the attached exposure building at 62 South Logan. A full first alarm or “all hands” was called. Firefighters attempted an aggressive interior attack but were pushed back by very stubborn flames. As interior conditions deteriorated and became unsafe, an evacuation order was given and all firefighters were pulled out of both structures. Firefighters changed air bottles and fought the blaze from the exterior with numerous hoselines. Ultimately, portions of the fire-weakened 60 South Logan collapsed. Two dogs were pulled from the buildings by Trenton firefighters. One was saved. Firefighters and Trenton EMS personnel attempted CPR on other dog, but sadly it reportedlydied.