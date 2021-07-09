Cancel
Highland Park, MI

Weather Forecast For Highland Park

Highland Park (MI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0as0Fbmm00

  • Friday, July 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

