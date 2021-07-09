Weather Forecast For Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, July 11
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
