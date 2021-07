The Browns have some players poised for big years. There’s an old saying that God laughs at men who make plans. That’s why it baffles me when fans just assume that if a player was good one year, that he’ll be just as good the next year. You will never know until you know. So having depth and viable backups are a must in every sport. Thankfully, the Browns have a few guys who could step into action if their number is called.