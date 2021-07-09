Cancel
Fairmont, NC

Fairmont Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Fairmont (NC) Weather Channel
Fairmont (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FAIRMONT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0as0FWK100

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairmont (NC) Weather Channel

Fairmont (NC) Weather Channel

Fairmont, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

