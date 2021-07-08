Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, WY

Kevin Feige Says Marvel Actors Are No Longer Locked Into Long Multi-Movie Contracts

By Claire Epting
Posted by 
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel head Kevin Feige has revealed that MCU actors will no longer be held in multi-movie contracts moving forward. As the MCU was in its formative years, Feige turned heads with his massive contract offerings to actors — Samuel L. Jackson was signed on for nine Nick Fury appearances at once. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, those days of a long-standing franchise deal may not be the norm anymore.

kisscasper.com

Comments / 0

104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
Jackson, WY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Mcu#Avengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCollider

Which Avengers’ Moves Did Taskmaster Mimic in ‘Black Widow’?

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Widow.]. We spent an entire year without a new Marvel film release, and now fans have been rewarded with Black Widow, the action-heavy solo venture of the first female Avenger, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). The film debuts an ensemble cast of characters, including the mysterious, yet deadly, Taskmaster.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Kevin Feige

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Trailer Pulls Heartstrings With Chadwick Boseman’s Final Performance as T’Challa. The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ What If…? dropped on Thursday and hit some fans harder than they were expecting. The upcoming Disney+ series, like the popular line of comics before…. Kevin Feige and ‘Black Widow’ Team...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Pays Tribute To ‘Superman’ Director Richard Donner

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige paid tribute to Superman: The Movie director Richard Donner shortly after his passing. Kevin Feige began working with Richard Donner and his wife Lauren Shuler Donner as an assistant on their film Volcano. Impressed by his work ethic and knowledge regarding Marvel, Donner appointed Feige as one of the associate producers on X-Men, which the Donners produced together. Released on Marvel’s official Twitter account, Feige thanked the Superman director for giving him ample opportunities and taking a chance on him.
MoviesComicBook

Kevin Feige: Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man Split Was an “Emotional Few Months”

Kevin Feige says it was an "emotional few months" on "all sides" when it looked like Spider-Man had no home in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Studios President and Sony Pictures' Amy Pascal developed the initial five-film deal bringing a rebooted Spider-Man (Tom Holland) into the MCU in Captain America: Civil War, weaving a web of two Spider-Man standalones for Sony (Homecoming and Far From Home) and two crossovers for Disney (Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame). But when the pact expired with Far From Home in 2019, renegotiations for a new deal broke down — and Spider-Man was without a home in the shared Marvel universe.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Hints An Imminent Kathryn Hahn MCU Return

Fans of Disney+’s WandaVision will be chanting the series’ catchy limerick “Agatha All Along” once again. In a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, Comicbook.com reports Marvel Studios’ head orchestrator, Kevin Feige, confirmed Agatha Harkness’ return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe would happen sooner than expected. “Someday. Someday soon. You will see...
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Massive Multi-Picture Deals Are A Thing Of The Past According To MCU Head Kevin Feige

When you’re constructing a 30+ film universe that crosses media lines and enthralls the world consistency is key. You can’t have a new Thor popping up every other year. It’s for this reason that the OG Avengers came into the MCU and were immediately locked into 5, 6, 7 or, in Sam Jackson’s case, 9 picture deals. While this seems like the kind of business decision you’d want to stick with, it looks like Marvel Studios is going another way. Kevin Feige relayed as much to TheHollywoodReporter while doing press for this weeks huge release Black Widow.
EntertainmentComicBook

Loki Producer Kevin Feige: Representation Is Of “Utmost Importance” to Marvel Studios

The third episode of Loki was a big one for the Marvel Cinematic Universe because it featured the first main character in the franchise to come out as LGBTQ. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was confirmed to be bisexual in the episode, and fans are hoping more representation will soon follow. We know Eternals will feature an openly gay hero, and it sounds like Marvel Studios has more plans to better their representation. In a video released by Rotten Tomatoes, Kevin Feige explains why representation is of the "utmost importance."
TV & VideosComicBook

Kevin Feige: Fan Reaction to New Phase 4 Characters Makes Marvel Studios “Very Happy”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige says audience reaction and increasing fan demand for new characters introduced in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes studio creatives "very happy." After ending the Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame and the epilogue Spider-Man: Far From Home — and a 563-day delay between Marvel projects amid the coronavirus pandemic — Marvel launched Phase 4 with WandaVision, the studio's first original series to debut on Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki followed, each introducing breakout characters to the MCU in Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and mustached TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson).
Moviesdorksideoftheforce.com

Why the Loki series inspires hope for the Kevin Feige Star Wars movie

Warning! This story contains spoilers for the entire Loki series. When it was announced that writer Michael Waldron would be brought on to script the Kevin Feige-produced Star Wars movie, the fandom collectively agreed, “We will watch your career with great interest.”. With Feige being on as a producer, Star...
Hollywood, FLGamespot

Marvel Likely Isn't Doing Big Multi-Movie Deals Anymore

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed in a new Hollywood Reporter interview that it's unlikely for Samuel L. Jackson-esque nine-movie deals--contracts for multiple pictures signed all at once--to happen in the future. "That got a lot of attention way back when, with I think Scarlett, and [Chris] Hemsworth and Evans...
MoviesIGN

Kevin Feige Says Marvel Makes Movies Specifically for Packed Theaters

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has reiterated his commitment to delivering the theatrical experience. During a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Feige said that every Marvel movie is made with a theater audience in mind. He explained how those working on the movies build specific moments into stories, knowing they will garner a range of reactions from those seated inside a packed theater experiencing a movie on the big screen together.
Moviesleedaily.com

Iron Man in Iron Man 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast

Fans are eagerly waiting for Iron Man 4. Iron Man is a superhero movie that originated in the United States. It is based on the Marvel Comics character “Iron Man!”. Jon Favreau is the director of the first two parts of the movie, whereas Shane Black is the director of the third part of the movie. According to the sources, Iron man 4 continued by one of them.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kevin Feige highlighted that Marvel Phase 4 is about “new beginnings”!

The main person in charge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe spoke again and left interesting definitions about the future of the brand in the cinema and series of Disney+. In that sense, the executive attached great importance to the eyes of the followers and the hard work they are doing to bring better stories and new beginnings to the fans.Kevin Feige redouble the bet after the conclusion of the Infinity Saga!
NFLRepublic

ARE GOOD ACTORS WASTED IN MARVEL MOVIES?

"Black Widow" streams on Disney+, and arrives in theaters today as well. A sequel of sorts to some "Captain America" thing I wouldn’t have been caught dead watching, it’s a Marvel movie remarkable for the number of interesting actors in its cast. They include Scarlett Johansson ("Ghost World," "Lost in Translation"), Florence Pugh ("Midsommar," "Little Women"), David Harbour ("Stranger Things"), William Hurt ("Altered States," "Kiss of the Spider Woman") and Rachel Weisz ("The Favourite").

Comments / 0

Community Policy