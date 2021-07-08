Kevin Feige Says Marvel Actors Are No Longer Locked Into Long Multi-Movie Contracts
Marvel head Kevin Feige has revealed that MCU actors will no longer be held in multi-movie contracts moving forward. As the MCU was in its formative years, Feige turned heads with his massive contract offerings to actors — Samuel L. Jackson was signed on for nine Nick Fury appearances at once. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, those days of a long-standing franchise deal may not be the norm anymore.kisscasper.com
Comments / 0