Kevin Feige Says Marvel Actors Are No Longer Locked Into Long Multi-Movie Contracts

When you’re constructing a 30+ film universe that crosses media lines and enthralls the world consistency is key. You can’t have a new Thor popping up every other year. It’s for this reason that the OG Avengers came into the MCU and were immediately locked into 5, 6, 7 or, in Sam Jackson’s case, 9 picture deals. While this seems like the kind of business decision you’d want to stick with, it looks like Marvel Studios is going another way. Kevin Feige relayed as much to TheHollywoodReporter while doing press for this weeks huge release Black Widow.