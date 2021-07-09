Harrington Daily Weather Forecast

HARRINGTON, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



