Harrington, DE

Harrington Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Harrington (DE) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HARRINGTON, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0as0FNci00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Harrington, DE
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

