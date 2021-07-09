Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox Draft Preview: Six Players Boston Could Target With Fourth Pick

By Dakota Randall
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been a long time since there was such significant buzz surrounding the Boston Red Sox ahead of a Major League Baseball draft. In fact, this might be the most hyped draft ever from a Boston perspective. But which player will Chaim Bloom and Co. land with the fourth overall...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Red Sox Draft#The Boston Red Sox#Major League Baseball#Chaim Bloom And Co#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Red Sox#Ss#Dallas Jesuit#Eastlake High School#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Report: Red Sox to call up prospect acquired in Mookie Betts trade

Needing a backup catcher, the Red Sox are expected to call up Connor Wong from Triple-AAA Worcester on Tuesday, according to a report from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. This will be the first time Wong is on a Major League roster. Wong was one of three players acquired by the Red...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Five Craig Kimbrel Trade Destinations

This Chicago Cubs will be selling at the MLB trade deadline. Yes, after 12 losses in 13 games, it was reported on Friday that the team's management had decided to start selling off pieces in order to retool/rebuild and get back into contention over the next few years. While Kris...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBScarlet Nation

Nathan Hickey drafted 136th by Boston Red Sox

Nathan Hickey became the third Florida Gator taken in the 2021 MLB Draft when the Boston Red Sox selected him 136th overall in the fifth round. Hickey is the fourth-highest Florida catcher to be selected in the draft following Mike Zunino (3rd in 2012), Marc Sullivan (52nd overall in 1979), and Taylor Gushue (131st 2014). The left-handed-hitting catcher will likely move to a corner infield spot when his professional career begins but his bat plays at any level. Hickey led the team with a .315 average and walked more than he struck out (42 walks, 40 strikeouts). The second-year Gators backstop also slugged .522 with nine home runs, two triples, 15 doubles, 40 runs, 42 walks and one stolen base. He finished the season ranking seventh in the SEC in walks and ninth in OBP.
MLBwmleader.com

Security catches Yankees fan who hit Alex Verdugo with a ball

Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was hit in the back with a baseball thrown by a fan in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night. After getting hit, Verdugo was furious, yelling at fans in the stands, and Boston manager Alex Cora took his team off the field for a few minutes before the game was restarted. It was eventually called because of rain after six innings, with the Yankees winning, 3-1.
MLBaudacy.com

J.D. Martinez says Gerrit Cole snubbed Red Sox players at All-Star Game

Gerrit Cole, for years, has been regarded as one of MLB’s top starting pitchers, winning two legs of the AL’s pitching Triple Crown in 2019 while finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in that year’s Cy Young voting. But he’s never been a particularly inviting presence, as evidenced by his guarded nature in interviews and gruff, bordering on hostile mound demeanor (a trait Twins slugger Josh Donaldson knows all too well), even chewing out his own manager Aaron Boone when he tried to pull him from a start earlier this month.
MLBaudacy.com

Blaze Jordan hits most notable Red Sox home run of night

While Pete Alonso was blasting his way to another Home Run Derby championship, 2,000 miles away Blaze Jordan was hitting one single homer that meant a whole lot more to those in the Red Sox organization. Jordan, the Red Sox' third-round pick in last year's Major League Baseball Draft, hit...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Aaron Judge Reveals Two Red Sox Players He Loves To Compete Against

Did Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Get Booed During MLB All-Star Game Introductions?. Great rivalries don’t have to be built on hatred. Aaron Judge exemplifies that. ESPN’s Buster Olney asked Judge ahead of this week’s Yankees vs. Red Sox series in New York which Boston player he loves to compete against.
MLBNew York Post

Alex Verdugo on being beaned by Yankees fan: ‘You don’t throw s–t at people’

Alex Verdugo tried to give a souvenir to a fan. Instead, he was used for target practice. The ball the Red Sox outfielder tossed into the left-field bleachers prior to the bottom of the sixth inning wound up being thrown right back at him, hitting Verdugo in the back, and halting the game for a few minutes after Boston manager Alex Cora took his team off the field.
MLBNBC Sports

Red Sox draft pick Marcelo Mayer draws comparisons to this HOFer

The Boston Red Sox' selection of high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer with the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft drew rave reviews from fans and experts, and he's also drawn comparisons to a few star players. Two of the most common comps for Mayer...
MLBThe Nebraska City News Press

Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies (42-43) and Boston Red Sox (54-34) open a three-game interleague series Friday with a 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch at Fenway Park. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Phillies vs. Red Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Vince Velasquez is the projected starting pitcher...

Comments / 0

Community Policy