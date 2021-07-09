Daily Weather Forecast For Satellite Beach

SATELLITE BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 80 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



