Nintendo Switch OLED Hands-On: It Isn't The Console's True Successor, And That's Just Fine

By Alessandro Fillari
Gamespot
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the four years since its debut, the Nintendo Switch has proven to be a popular and versatile platform that blends handheld and traditional console gaming sensibilities. But with the rumor mill churning out details of something new for the Nintendo Switch, there was an expectation set that we would see a substantially enhanced Switch on the horizon. However, the surprise announcement of the Switch OLED, an upgraded model of the existing device built on the same internal components, wasn't quite the next step forward fans were expecting.

