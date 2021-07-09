Summer is Here, and Infant Swimming Programs are Still Unproven
In one of my earliest posts for SBM, I wrote about a leading cause of death and severe neurologic injury in the pediatric population: drowning. In particular, I discussed the promotion of infant (< 12 months of age) swimming programs despite a complete lack of evidence in support of their effectiveness in preventing drowning. I also discussed the latest AAP policy statement on drowning prevention.sciencebasedmedicine.org
