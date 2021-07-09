Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Summer is Here, and Infant Swimming Programs are Still Unproven

By Clay Jones
sciencebasedmedicine.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of my earliest posts for SBM, I wrote about a leading cause of death and severe neurologic injury in the pediatric population: drowning. In particular, I discussed the promotion of infant (< 12 months of age) swimming programs despite a complete lack of evidence in support of their effectiveness in preventing drowning. I also discussed the latest AAP policy statement on drowning prevention.

sciencebasedmedicine.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infants#Traffic Accident#On Children#Infant Swimming Programs#Aap#Infant Swimming Resource#Isr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Bay News 9

Swimming lessons in high demand this summer following pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With how hot it has been this summer and pools reopening, a lot of people are excited to get back into the water. This is the busiest Anitra Fulton's business has ever been, reaching at capacity this summer. Swim Fanatics teaches anyone how to swim no matter...
stanford.edu

Program improves resilience for parents of kids with autism

Susana Ruiz worked in special education before her children were born, providing at-home treatments for young children with autism. Even with her professional expertise, after her younger son, Santiago, was diagnosed with autism at age 2, she found that parenting him was stressful. "I realize now how extremely challenging and...
Summerville, SCThe Post and Courier

'Swim Strong' program aims to teach kids life-saving swim techniques

As summer surges on throughout the Lowcountry, the warmer days seem to inherently draw the community closer to the water. In response, Summerville Medical Center, the Summerville Family YMCA and other members of the community are partnering to launch "Swim Strong," a program that leaders are hopeful will bring some relief to the state's current staggering statistics surrounding pediatric drownings.
Healthcontagionlive.com

Antibiotics in Early Childhood Have Small Effect on BMI Milestones

Exposure to antibiotics in childhood was found to have small effect on trajectory of body mass index milestones. Exposure to antibiotics in early childhood had little effect on attaining body mass index (BMI) milestones and should not be a significant factor in pediatrician’ prescribing decisions, according to investigators who followed a large cohort receiving antibiotics within 48 months of birth.
Diseases & TreatmentsFlorida Weekly

Understanding autism

They couldn’t be more different — or so it appears. One is a child who is doesn’t speak, wants to be alone, displays repetitive behaviors like rocking or flapping his hands, avoids eye contact, has intellectual disabilities and seems to lack emotion or empathy. The other is an individual with a high IQ who displays great language skills, is gifted in one or more areas of study, like math or computers, and is able to live independently, have relationships and a successful career.
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Blindly embracing unproven alternatives to vaccine

I would like to add my thanks to Dr. Carlson for her excellent comments on clinical reports of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID patients. My earlier letter was an inadequate and not current review of the literature. However, as a meta-analysis published this month points out, many trials available are limited in scope, reflect varying doses or protocols, use a variety of controls for comparison (including treatments now considered inappropriate), are not controlled for which patients received dexamethasone, and may not be peer reviewed. Medical bias by researchers is not uncommon in these types of studies. A recent report of 500 cases found no benefit in preventing hospitalization. Still, a trend toward somewhat shorter hospitalizations and improved mortality in moderately affected patients offers hope that current phase III trials may point the way to improved treatment outcomes. But there are reasons we do phase III trials and reasons that many promising therapies do not succeed.
Advocacynonpareilonline.com

Heartland Family Service awarded grant for physical-mental health program

Heartland Family Service has been awarded a $22,000 grant to help fund a program that combines treatment for mental and physical health. The Innovation Grant from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation’s Ignite and Innovation grant program will support Heartland’s InSHAPE treatment program for people with serious and persistent mental illness.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Mental HealthLockport Union-Sun

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Managing and reducing stress for better health

Most readers will be surprised by these statistics: 75 to 90% of adult visits to primary care physicians are for stress-related problems and 89% of adults describe experiencing "high levels of stress." One million employees are absent on an average workday because of stress-related problems. Change is a fact of...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What are the signs of autism in babies?

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a developmental condition that can affect how a person behaves, interacts, and communicates. Some early indicators of autism in babies and young children may include avoidance of eye contact, delays in language development, and limited facial expressions. Healthcare professionals use the term ASD...
LawScrubs Magazine

Nurse of COVID-19 “Patient Zero” Settles Lawsuit After Her Entire Family Gets Sick

Crishila Livacarri helped oversee the first known case of COVID-19 in New York before most of us knew about the disease. She sued her employer in May 2020 after her entire family came down with the virus. New documents filed in court on Wednesday show that the suit has been resolved, although the terms and conditions of the settlement remain unknown.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by Women

About two-thirds of dementia patients are women, and after age 60, a woman has a 1 in 5 chance of developing the condition, says the Women's Alzheimer's Movement. Complicating these statistics: Women tend to focus on caring for their partners, children, grandchildren, and other family—often at the expense of their own health. Dementia is a progressive disease, and early diagnosis is key so it can be treated or slowed if possible. That's why it's important that women, and those who love them, are able to recognize the most commonly ignored or overlooked signs of dementia. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentssduptownnews.com

Having A Child With Autism: Most Common Struggles Parents Are Facing Today

For every 54 children in the United States, one child suffers from autism. Having a child with autism can seem daunting, scary, and full of worry. There’s no doubt that you love your child unconditionally, but the worries of making sure they are looked after properly and understood through their condition can feel like a struggle. While there is help available, sometimes it can be costly or hard to access.
wtuz.com

Summer Program to Beat the Heat

Andrew Gibb reporting- HARCATUS is offering a way for income-eligible Ohioans to stay cool during these hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Plan will provide assistance with paying for electric bills or central air conditioning or purchasing fans and window air conditioning. The program will run from July 1st to September 30th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy