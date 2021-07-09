In the Stone

To be a fan of the hyper-prolific Australian band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard is to be constantly on the lookout for a new album. After forming in the coastal city of Melbourne in 2010 and releasing their lo-fi debut LP 12 Bar Bruise in 2012, the band has treated their ever-growing army of devoted fans—known collectively as “the Gizzverse”—to a total of 18 absurdly consistent records; they released five albums of new music in 2017 alone. And while it’s fair to describe KGLW as a rock band, each of the six-piece’s records explores new sonic territory, from frenetic punk to prog, and from sludge metal to sunny psychedelia; the group’s most recent release, Butterfly 3000 (their second album of the year, after the dazzling and wide-spanning double record K.G. / L.W.), offers up their most major-key, synth-heavy, and poppiest music to date.
