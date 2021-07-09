Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

In the Stone

Amadhia
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRE RECORDS (UK) RVG – Feral / Yellow vinyl or CD vinyl Melbourne’s RVG return with their highly anticipated second album, Feral. RVG perform the tricky alchemy of combining rock’s urgency, punk’s anarchy, and pop’s empathy to create a record that feels vital. ILM x BC - ONLINE GLOBAL MARKET.

thegoonsax.bandcamp.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Stone#Ilm#Vinyl#Punk#Rvg#Feral Yellow#Ilm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Music
Related
MusicAmadhia

Cicada Songs, Bell-Ringing Techno, Wild Breakcore & More

Bandcamp’s outer limits continue to be a rewarding place for psychedelia, experimental club, noise, vaporwave, and the wholly uncategorizable. In each volume of Acid Test, Miles Bowe explores its far reaches to dig up hidden gems and obscure oddities. Looking back at June, we explore synthesized church bells, J-Punk, the last gasp of the Brood X cicadas and more.
Rock MusicPunknews.org

The Anti-Queens part with bassist Taylor Cos

The Anti-Queens have announced that bassist Taylor Cos has left the band. The band released a statement on their Instagram page that reads,. Hello AQ fam! We’re getting amped up to play live shows again and we are so ready to get back on stage for the first time since March 2020! We just wanted to take this opportunity, as we ready ourselves to set foot back into the world again, to officially announce that Taylor will no longer be playing with The Anti-Queens. It’s safe to say a lot has changed for everyone over the last year and a half, and AQ is no different. We want to thank Taylor for all the amazing/gothy/sassy contributions she’s made in her time with AQ, and we wish her all the best in life. So we’re looking for a bass player! In the meantime, we have been working with a couple badass women and one of them will be joining us next month on stage in Victoriaville, QC for Rock La Cauze Aug 6th!We’ll miss you Tacos! More to come! Stay tuned!
MusicAmadhia

Bandcamp Navigator: July 2021

What is and is not “country” music is really difficult to describe. What one fan thinks is loyal to the spirit of the genre might be too modern or poppy or some other vague descriptor to another. But we all know what we’re looking for, even if we find it by accident. A friend shared a video from this first album with me, and before the first chorus kicked in, I had already bought the physical release. This doesn’t always happen (regardless of genre) but it’s an excellent feeling when it does.
Musicmetalinjection

Youtube Star METAL JESUS ROCKS Shares His Five Favorite Metal Albums

Mixing his two loves of gaming and heavy metal music, Metal Jesus Rocks has made a name for himself online as an professional retro video game influencer. With his crew of Seattle gaming experts in tow (called the Metal Jesus Crew), he has managed to form somewhat of an empire on YouTube and is showing no signs of slowing down – with his channel clocking up over 830,000 subscribers and counting. A headbanger at heart (hence his name) , we asked Metal Jesus to share his top 5 metal releases of all time:
MusicAmadhia

Rey Sapienz and the Congo Techno Ensemble, “Na Zala Zala”

Growing up in the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo, Hakuna Kulala co-founder Rey Sapienz found refuge in music, rapping and performing from a young age. Eventually, he was forced into a prolonged Ugandan stay, becoming a key member of the effervescent Kampala scene. Over two excellent EPs, Sapienz developed a contemporary take on soukous and kalindula styles that he dubbed “Congo techno.”
MusicAmadhia

How Futurist Philosophy Inspired Yumiko Morioka’s Ambient Masterpiece

In the late ‘80s, the classically trained Japanese pianist, composer, and songwriter Yumiko Morioka spent an afternoon at an exhibition honoring the life and work of the American futurist architect and philosopher R. Buckminster Fuller. “He had this concept called synergetics,” she recalls, speaking from her home in Tokyo. “It was about how individuals can come together to create something greater than the sum of the parts.”
Hobbiesparentmap.com

Story and a Stroll: A Stone Sat Still

A Stone Sat Still tells the story of a seemingly ordinary rock—but to the animals that use it, it is a resting place, a kitchen, a safe haven...even an entire world. Ages: Best for children 3-5yrs old. Cost: FREE. All participants must wear a face mask and maintain 6 ft distancing. All activities are modified to maintain social distancing.
MusicAmadhia

A Guide to John Morales, Disco Mix Pioneer

You might not know the name John Morales, but if you’ve been anywhere near a dance floor since the early ‘80s, you will certainly have been affected by his brilliance in the studio. Both on his own as well as with his production partner Sergio Munzibai under the name M+M, the New York artist has created mixes for everyone from cult disco acts like The Fantastic Aleems and Class Action to pop acts such as The Thompson Twins and even The Rolling Stones. He gained the admiration of lions in the field like Patrick Adams, who once said, “John Morales was one of the early pioneers who loved music, understood his craft and had respect for the creative work from which his mixes were derived.”
Musicbigtakeover.com

Clifford/Wright - For All the Money in the World (Cliffsong Records)

This is only the start of a much wider project, and it is going to be both vast and fruitful. The legendary Creedence Clearwater drummer Doug ‘Cosmo’ Clifford has never stopped creating music, even when that outfit came to a halt. In fact, his journey over the years as a producer and musician has led to some outright cracking releases, notably Groovers Paradise (personal favourite) by the late Doug Sahm. But now Cosmo is doing something special, opening his vaults and unleashing the music that lies there dormant. And yes, this is the right time in his career to do so. Already, audiences got a peek at some of these vault releases with last year’s acclaimed Magic Window, and as a next phase this album is due to hit the streets on August 27th.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Tim Story’s Moebius Strips Coming This Fall

As many an inquisitive kid knows, a Moebius strip is a loop with a half twist–draw a continuous line on one side, and it magically connects with itself. The two sides of a strip of paper somehow become just one. Serious mathematics aside, it’s a marvel that seems to reside slightly and delightfully outside our predictable 3D universe. A fitting comparison no doubt to the music of Dieter Moebius, a distant relative of the famous 19th century German theorist who revealed the quirks of his namesake ‘strips’. With a legacy of singular music that includes seminal work with Brian Eno, Conny Plank and most memorably with Hans-Joachim Roedelius in the duo Cluster, Dieter “Moebi” Moebius left us, with his passing in 2015, a rich musical universe equally beguiling and subversive.
Rock MusicAmadhia

For Fans Of: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

To be a fan of the hyper-prolific Australian band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard is to be constantly on the lookout for a new album. After forming in the coastal city of Melbourne in 2010 and releasing their lo-fi debut LP 12 Bar Bruise in 2012, the band has treated their ever-growing army of devoted fans—known collectively as “the Gizzverse”—to a total of 18 absurdly consistent records; they released five albums of new music in 2017 alone. And while it’s fair to describe KGLW as a rock band, each of the six-piece’s records explores new sonic territory, from frenetic punk to prog, and from sludge metal to sunny psychedelia; the group’s most recent release, Butterfly 3000 (their second album of the year, after the dazzling and wide-spanning double record K.G. / L.W.), offers up their most major-key, synth-heavy, and poppiest music to date.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Sharon Stone and RMR are 'just friends'

Sharon Stone is just "friends" with rapper RMR. The 63-year-old actress has been partying it up with the 25-year-old hip-hop star at a number of clubs, and although their antics have caused romance rumours to swirl, sources have insisted their relationship is purely platonic. An insider told People magazine: "They...
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy