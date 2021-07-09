4-Day Weather Forecast For Fitzgerald
FITZGERALD, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
