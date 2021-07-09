Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Javier Fortuna fight odds, picks and prediction

Post-Crescent
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe get a 12-round WBC interim lightweight title bout Friday when Joseph Diaz Jr. and Javier Fortuna meet at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The fight will start at approximately 9 p.m. ET. Below, we break down the Diaz Jr. vs. Fortuna odds, with boxing picks and predictions.

www.postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Allen
Person
Joseph Diaz
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Robert Easter Jr.
Person
Javier Fortuna
Person
Devin Haney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Fantasy#Combat#Wbc#Dazn#Staples Center#Usa Today Sports#Southpaw Place#Sportsbookwire#Ufc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Javier Fortuna: JoJo Diaz had the “cojones” to fight me, unlike that “lying coward” Ryan Garcia

Lightweight contender Javier Fortuna answered questions from the media after his public workout the week of his WBC interim title bout against Joseph Diaz Jr., and didn’t hold back when asked about about his original opponent, Ryan Garcia. Fortuna also shared his thoughts on Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis. Diaz-Fortuna is the co-main event to Zurdo Ramirez vs. Sullivan Barrera on Friday, July 9, at the Banc of California in Los Angeles (live on DAZN).
Combat SportsPosted by
FanSided

Jojo Diaz defeats Javier Fortuna in lightweight debut

Jojo Diaz had his hands full with Javier Fortuna. Things went back-and-forth all night, but Diaz found a way to break Fortuna down for the victory. Jojo Diaz told FanSided a week before this fight with Javier Fortuna that he surpassed his personal problems outside the ring. He backed up his words with a unanimous decision victory over Fortuna.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

New-Look JoJo Diaz Becomes Major Player At 135 With Statement Win Over Javier Fortuna

When JoJo Diaz stepped on the scale to weigh in ahead of his bout with Javier Fortuna, he looked like a completely different person than the one who fought back in February. Earlier this year, Diaz was scheduled to defend his IBF super featherweight title against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, but badly missed the 130-pound limit and was forced to vacate the title on the scale before fighting to a disappointing draw. Despite a titanic battle to melt off the last few pounds, using every DIY rapid-cutting method possible without access to a sauna or a gym facility at the height of COVID protocols, Diaz lost the race to the career-high 174 pounds he claims he weighed coming into training camp. A series of life events including the birth of his child, a DUI arrest and managerial turmoil combined with a pandemic that made him more sedentary than ever before had done too much damage.
NFLBoxingNews24.com

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Joseph Diaz Jr possible for October

By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz Jr. could be meeting up in October in a headliner on pay-per-view. Lance Pugmire is reporting that there’s interest in getting the young star Tank Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) back in the ring in October, and Diaz Jr. is one of the names that Tank’s team are interested in.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Insane’ Dustin Poirier Bet Revealed

Floyd Mayweather revealed that he won a $50,000 bet on Dustin Poirier to beat Conor McGregor at UFC 264. He tweeted, “@dustinpoirier , thanks for getting me paid!”. Floyd Mayweather went out undefeated. Many have tried multiple ways to take out the legendary boxer, but none have been able to do so. Victor Ortiz is one boxer who tried to cheat his way to a victory. Thankfully, the referee, Joe Cortez opened up about how he felt the fight was incredibly off and unfair. Vince McMahon ‘Splits Up’ WWE Couple.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Roy Jones Jr. Defends Himself Against Errol Spence Criticism: 'I Don’t Hate Nobody'

Roy Jones Jr. doesn’t understand why certain people accuse him of “hating on” welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. In the past, the Hall of Fame boxer has criticized Spence, who holds the IBF and WBC welterweight belts, for not pushing harder for a showdown against WBO titleholder and rival Terence Crawford. But that does not stem from any personal bias against Spence, says Jones, who only wants to see the so-called best prove their case inside the ring.
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Danny Garcia says Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence doesn’t go the distance

Former welterweight champion Danny Garcia spent some time talking to Fight Hype about his thoughts on big upcoming fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence, saying he thinks it’s an even fight that could legitimately go either way. Moreover, Garcia rates Spence as a puncher, saying he’s not the hardest hitter he’s even been in the ring against. Check out some of what Garcia had to say below.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Called ‘Liar’ By Doctors

Conor McGregor recently underwent a surgery that went for three and half hours after he sustained a leg injury at UFC 264. gave new updates on his condition. He recently claimed that his leg was injured going into the fight against Dustin Poirier. He said that he had stress fractures in his leg as UFC’s doctor and Dana White knew all about it. Dustin Poirier ‘Threatening’ Nate Diaz Message Leaks.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Terence Crawford Reveals Charlo vs. Castano Was Rigged

The Welterweight champion Terence Crawford recently talked about IBF/WBA/WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo. He said that Charlo deserved to lose his fight last Saturday night against WBO champion Brian Castano. Jake Paul ‘Rejects’ KSI Fight For Sad Reason. Terence Crawford believes Jermell Charlo lost the fight. The fight concluded...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson Posts Floyd Mayweather ‘Racial Slur’ Video

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently claimed Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ‘damaged’ for fighting YouTube star Logan Paul. He noted how ‘Money’ and Paul went head to head in an eight-round exhibition last month which surprisingly lasted longer than expected. Terence Crawford Reveals Charlo vs. Castano Was Rigged. Mike Tyson opens...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Tried To Fire UFC Champion?

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also recently accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35,...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Miesha Tate's TKO of Marion Reneau in return fight at UFC on ESPN 26

Miesha Tate’s return to MMA from a nearly five-year retirement was a success on Saturday when she beat Marion Reneau in the UFC on ESPN 26 co-main event. Former UFC champ Tate (19-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC) got back in the octagon for the first time since November 2016 and managed to pull off a third-round TKO victory over Reneau (9-8-1 MMA, 5-7-1 UFC) in the women’s bantamweight matchup, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy