San Diego Weekend Guide: July 9-11 – Pride & Puppets

A view of San Diego Bay from Waterfront Park, which is about to come alive again as events return. Photo by Chris Jennewein

This is the summer of new beginnings as slowly, but surely community events begin to ramp up again. This San Diego weekend, look for fests focused on art, music and pride.

That’s Pride with a capital P, as San Diego Pride returns sans parade, but with a host of other smaller-scale activities to take its place. This weekend, see the free “Together Again” art exhibit at 6 p.m. Friday at San Diego Pride’s North Park HQ, “She Fest Flagship at the Flagpole,” a free women-centered program, at 1 p.m. Saturday around the Hillcrest flag on University Avenue, and the Resilient Community March, starting at 11 a.m. Sunday at the northwest corner of Balboa Park and ending at the Pride flag.

Puppets can capture the imagination of children of all ages. The virtual “Shadows Across the Globe” offers adults a chance to expose their youngsters to talented shadow puppeteers while playing a bit themselves – there are 18-and-over shows too. Classes require a pass, but the fest features free streams too, at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Frida Kahlo lovers have two days to enjoy the free Viva la Frida festival, starting at noon Saturday and Sunday along Logan Avenue. There will be Frida-themed art, craft stations for kids, a flower crown workshop (there’s a $60 fee) and more.

San Diego Bayfest offers up a day of reggae beginning at noon Saturday at Waterfront Park. Head out for performances by Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, Fortunate Youth, The Aggrolites, locals KBong and Denm, and DJ sets too. Tickets for the fest, for ages 21 and up, cost $50.

If you’re a long-time San Diego soccer fan, you might have leaned into the Xolos, the Tijuana-based Liga MX team. The San Diego Loyal are here now though, perfect to spark a cross-border rivalry. The Loyal hosts the Xolos at 5 p.m. Saturday at Torero Stadium. Admission for the exhibition – known as a friendly among the soccer set – begin at $25.

The landmark Belly Up in Solana Beach marks its return to live performances this weekend and patrons are so, so, so happy – Friday and Sunday already are sold out. Try for Saturday’s 8 p.m. show featuring Dark Alley Dogs, Thieves About, Iron Sage Wood, Chris Cote and Los Beautiful Beast. Tickets cost $15.

Folks of a certain age will recall this influencer before anyone had even coined the term – Dr. Ruth Westheimer. North Coast Repertory Theatre offers Becoming Dr. Ruth, starring Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh, via stream for one more weekend. What did the tiny, but mighty Dr. Ruth – who escaped the Holocaust, but lost her family – influence? Sex, my friends. Tickets start at $35.