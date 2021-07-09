Cancel
Southbridge, MA

Jump on Southbridge’s rainy forecast today

Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(SOUTHBRIDGE, MA) Friday is set to be rainy in Southbridge, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Southbridge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0as0EfD300

  • Friday, July 9

    Heavy rain during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Southbridge, MA
