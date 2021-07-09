Cancel
Fillmore, CA

Weather Forecast For Fillmore

Fillmore (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FILLMORE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0as0EeKK00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

