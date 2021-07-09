15 Cats Left Alone In A Westchester Apartment Rescued, Up For Adoption

Parks Commissioner Steve Sansone and MHACY President & CEO Wilson Kimball Photo Credit: Contributed

More than a dozen cats are counting on one of their nine lives after being abandoned and left alone in a Westchester apartment.

Fifteen cats that were left alone in an apartment in Yonkers are looking for new homes after a quick-acting response by the Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY), Mayor Mike Spano, and the Yonkers Department of Parks, Recreation, and Conservation.

Officials said that on Wednesday, July 7, the MHACY was alerted that a tenant in a building had gone missing for 24 hours, leaving behind the furry felines.

When officials went to the apartment, they found the cat, while MHACY CEO Wilson Kimball alerted Spano and Parks Commissioner Steve Sansone, who promptly removed the cats and brought them to the Yonkers Animal Shelter.

“MHACY wants to thank Mayor Mike Spano, Parks Commissioner Steve Sansone, and the Yonkers Animal Shelter for their quick response in helping these cats and kittens,” Kimball said. “In recognition of the Yonkers’ Animal Shelter’s assistance, The Mulford Corporation will be making a $5,000 donation to go towards the care and maintenance of the cats and kittens.”

Anyone interested in adopting any of the 15 cats can call the Yonkers Animal Shelter at (914) 377-6730 to make an appointment. The adoption application can be found online here.

