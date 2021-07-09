Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yonkers, NY

15 Cats Left Alone In A Westchester Apartment Rescued, Up For Adoption

By Zak Failla
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8qiu_0as0Ebg900
Parks Commissioner Steve Sansone and MHACY President & CEO Wilson Kimball Photo Credit: Contributed

More than a dozen cats are counting on one of their nine lives after being abandoned and left alone in a Westchester apartment.

Fifteen cats that were left alone in an apartment in Yonkers are looking for new homes after a quick-acting response by the Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY), Mayor Mike Spano, and the Yonkers Department of Parks, Recreation, and Conservation.

Officials said that on Wednesday, July 7, the MHACY was alerted that a tenant in a building had gone missing for 24 hours, leaving behind the furry felines.

When officials went to the apartment, they found the cat, while MHACY CEO Wilson Kimball alerted Spano and Parks Commissioner Steve Sansone, who promptly removed the cats and brought them to the Yonkers Animal Shelter.

“MHACY wants to thank Mayor Mike Spano, Parks Commissioner Steve Sansone, and the Yonkers Animal Shelter for their quick response in helping these cats and kittens,” Kimball said. “In recognition of the Yonkers’ Animal Shelter’s assistance, The Mulford Corporation will be making a $5,000 donation to go towards the care and maintenance of the cats and kittens.”

Anyone interested in adopting any of the 15 cats can call the Yonkers Animal Shelter at (914) 377-6730 to make an appointment. The adoption application can be found online here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
118K+
Followers
22K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Yonkers, NY
Lifestyle
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Government
Westchester County, NY
Government
Westchester County, NY
Lifestyle
Westchester County, NY
Pets & Animals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Spano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#The Cats#Conservation#Mhacy#Animal Shelter#The Mulford Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Hunterdon County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

‘Not A Game:’ Radio Stolen From Hunterdon Rescue Squad, Thief Interfering With Dispatch Center

A Hunterdon County emergency squad is desperately seeking answers after a radio was stolen from the scene of a rescue effort over the weekend. Members of the Lambertville-New Hope Ambulance and Rescue Squad were working in Stockton to save three victims stuck in storm waters Saturday night when an unknown person stole one of their radios, the team said.
Westchester County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Westchester Man Boating Under Influence Crashes Into Vessels, Police Say

A Westchester man was arrested by police for allegedly driving his boat while intoxicated and crashing into a pair of vessels on Long Island, detectives said. Nassau County Police Marine Bureau officers on patrol at approximately 7:19 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 responded to the Manhasset Bay Marina on Matinecock Avenue in the Town of North Hempstead on Long Island, where there was a report of multiple boats that had been struck by a boater.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

Family Displaced In Upper Macungie House Fire (PHOTOS)

A family of six was displaced by a house fire in Upper Macungie Sunday night, WFMZ reports. The Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that the call came in around 11:10 p.m., and the caller "just keeps screaming 'There is a fire.'" Crews responded to 9748 Newtown Road, where flames engulfed...
Northampton County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

PHOTOS: Car Slams Into Northampton County Home, Causes Partial Collapse

A car slammed into a house in Northampton County over the weekend, prompting an efficient response from several surrounding rescue crews, authorities said. The Upper Nazareth Fire Department responded to Schoeneck Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sunday and found a car that had slammed through the garage of a ranch-style home, causing a domino effect that pushed the homeowner’s vehicle into the living room, the company said.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Long Island 12-Year-Old

A Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her. Selene Persaud was last seen at her Hempstead home, Monday, July 18 at 8:20 p.m., Nassau County Police said. She is described as being 5-foot-3, 140 pounds with black hair. She was last...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Search Team Finds Missing Swimmer Dead In Long Island Pond

The body of a man who went missing while swimming in a Long Island pond has been recovered by search teams. The swimmer, identified as Vidal Martinez-Romero, age 48, of Brooklyn, was reported missing around 7:50 p.m., Saturday, July 17, when the Southampton Town Police received a report of a man that appeared to be in distress while swimming in Big Fresh Pond in the vicinity of Elliston Park.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Two Reportedly Shot Outside NY Supermarket

Two people were reportedly hospitalized after being shot outside of a Long Island supermarket. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18 in the parking lot at the Lidl Market on Montauk Highway in Center Moriches. Police were reportedly searching for suspects in the area and responded to a...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

NJ Priest Among 2 Killed In Head-On Crash

A Diocese of Camden priest was one of two victims killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. Father Alfred Onyutha, 61, of Vineland, was in a Huyndai SUV, when he struck a 44-year-old Williamstown man in a Nissan SUV on Tuckahoe Road northbound at Sheridan Avenue around 9 p.m. July 16 in Franklin Township, authorities said.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Missing 20-Year-Old NY Woman Found

A 20-year-old New York woman who went missing has been located. The woman, Coral M. Curran, from the Town of Lousiville, located in upstate St. Lawrence County, had last been seen on Wednesday, July 14, according to New York State Police. Late Friday afternoon, July 16, police announced she has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy