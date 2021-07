Summertime and grilling go hand-in-hand just like wintertime and soup go hand-in-hand. But, what if you have absolutely no idea how to grill?. You might be surprised how many people eat grilled food all the time but have either never actually grilled or don't even own a grill of their own. There's something about owning a grill that makes a person swell with pride the first time they successfully cook something on it and that's a feeling that everyone should have the opportunity to experience.