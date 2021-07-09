Cancel
Magnolia, DE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Magnolia

Magnolia (DE) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MAGNOLIA, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0as0ENW500

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Magnolia, DE
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Magnolia is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(MAGNOLIA, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Magnolia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

