Morrow, GA

Friday rain in Morrow: Ideas to make the most of it

Morrow (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(MORROW, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Morrow Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morrow:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0as0EBvN00

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morrow, GA
