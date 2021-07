Katrina Adams never envisioned being a trailblazer. Yet she's had a lot of firsts in her career. She is the first Black commentator on the Tennis Channel, and served as president, chairman and CEO of the United States Tennis Association for an unprecedented two consecutive terms from 2015-2018. She is also the only Black woman to ever hold that position in the organization's 135-year history. In addition, at age 46, she was the youngest person to ever lead the nonprofit governing body of U.S. tennis, which owns and operates the United States Open and other tournaments.