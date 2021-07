Naomi Osaka is a Japanese pro-tennis player born in Chūō-Ku, Osaka, on October 16, 1997. Her father, Leonard François, is Haitian, while her mother, Tamaki Osaka, is from Japan. Osaka’s family moved to New York when she was only 3, and around the same time, her father was inspired by the Williams sisters’ performance in the 1999 French Open. Soon, he decided to help his daughters learn tennis. Interestingly, his lack of technical expertise did not come in his way as he decided to follow Richard Williams, who, despite not knowing how to play tennis, coached his daughters – Venus and Serena – to become champions.