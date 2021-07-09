Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(NEWSOMS, VA.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Newsoms, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newsoms:

Friday, July 9 Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, July 11 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



