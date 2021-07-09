Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newsoms, VA

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Posted by 
Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel
Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(NEWSOMS, VA.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Newsoms, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newsoms:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryFig_0as0E24500

  • Friday, July 9

    Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel

Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel

Newsoms, VA
354
Followers
525
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newsoms, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Newsbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Newsoms, VAPosted by
Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Newsoms

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Newsoms: Saturday, July 17: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, July 18: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Monday,
Newsoms, VAPosted by
Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(NEWSOMS, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newsoms. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy