Beverly Hills Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BEVERLY HILLS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 7 mph



Saturday, July 10 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, July 12 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.