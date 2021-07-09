Cancel
Huntingtown, MD

Huntingtown Weather Forecast

Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HUNTINGTOWN, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0as0Drak00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

