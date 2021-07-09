Hartwell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HARTWELL, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, July 10
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
