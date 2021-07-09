Cancel
Othello, WA

Othello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Othello (WA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

OTHELLO, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0as0DEbl00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

