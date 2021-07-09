Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lugoff, SC

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Lugoff

Posted by 
Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel
Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(LUGOFF, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lugoff. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lugoff:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Er7VY_0as0D6dC00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel

Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel

Lugoff, SC
182
Followers
530
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lugoff, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lugoff, SCPosted by
Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Lugoff

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lugoff: Tuesday, July 13: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, July 14: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers
Lugoff, SCPosted by
Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(LUGOFF, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lugoff. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy