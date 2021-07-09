Cancel
Starke, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Starke

Starke (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

STARKE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0as0Cu8I00

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

