Lincoln, AL

Lincoln Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel
Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LINCOLN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0as0CtFZ00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lincoln, ALPosted by
Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Lincoln — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LINCOLN, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

