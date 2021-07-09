Cancel
Calabash, NC

Calabash Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Calabash (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CALABASH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0as0Cpif00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

