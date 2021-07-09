Cancel
Kings Mountain, NC

Kings Mountain Weather Forecast

Kings Mountain (NC) Weather Channel
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0as0ClQz00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

