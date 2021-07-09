Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Blairsville

(BLAIRSVILLE, GA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Blairsville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blairsville:

Friday, July 9 Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.