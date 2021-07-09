Cancel
Ellijay, GA

Ellijay Daily Weather Forecast

Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel
ELLIJAY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0as0Cg1M00

  • Friday, July 9

    Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel

Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel

Ellijay, GA
