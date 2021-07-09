Flood Advisory issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 08:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sullivan FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL SULLIVAN COUNTY At 748 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated 1 to 2 inches of additional rain has fallen overnight, most of it since midnight, as a result of an outer band of Tropical Storm Elsa. Though rain is now shifting out of the Advisory area, response to the earlier heavy rain is ongoing. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Liberty, Bethel, Neversink, South Fallsburg, Swan Lake, Harris, White Sulphur Springs, Mongaup Valley, White Lake, Smallwood, Hurleyville, Parksville, Loch Sheldrake, Willowemoc, Grahamsville, Lava, Tusten, Ferndale, Briscoe and Bradley. Persistent rainfall over the past couple of days has made the area very sensitive to this additional rain, causing ponding of water and minor flooding of small streams and creeks. Smith Mill Brook, Judson Brook, Lybolt Brook, Beaverdam Brook, and Trout Brook are especially vulnerable to quick rises and possible flooding.