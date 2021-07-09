Bastrop Weather Forecast

BASTROP, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, July 12 Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.