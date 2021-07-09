Cancel
Bastrop, LA

Bastrop Weather Forecast

Bastrop (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BASTROP, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0as0CdNB00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

