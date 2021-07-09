Cancel
Maxton, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Maxton

Maxton (NC) Weather Channel
Maxton (NC) Weather Channel
MAXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0as0Cbbj00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

