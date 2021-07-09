Cancel
Longs, SC

Longs is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Longs (SC) Weather Channel
Longs (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(LONGS, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Longs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Longs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0as0CZn900

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

