Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
District Heights, MD

District Heights Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
District Heights (MD) Weather Channel
District Heights (MD) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0as0CX1h00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

District Heights (MD) Weather Channel

District Heights (MD) Weather Channel

District Heights, MD
267
Followers
528
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
District Heights, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
District Heights, MDPosted by
District Heights (MD) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in District Heights

(DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in District Heights. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
District Heights, MDPosted by
District Heights (MD) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for District Heights — 3 ways to make the most of it

(DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in District Heights. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy