Laurel Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAUREL, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
