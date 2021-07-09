Ridgeland Daily Weather Forecast

RIDGELAND, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



