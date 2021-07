Many of us have had something confiscated by the TSA at one time or another. Obviously, anything seen as a weapon is likely to be pocketed by an agent (they even took my nail clippers once), and the allowable sizes of liquids can feel pretty limiting, particularly if you’re not checking a bag. If it’s been a while since you’ve flown, you may need a refresher on what you can’t bring on a plane—but sometimes, what you can bring is even stranger.