Nassau County, NY

Flash Flood Warning issued for Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Nassau County in southeastern New York Western Suffolk County in southeastern New York Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until noon EDT. * At 856 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stamford, Levittown, Freeport, Long Beach, Port Chester, Lindenhurst, Glen Cove, Plainview, Garden City, Massapequa, Lynbrook, Syosset, Mineola, Rye, Westbury, Farmingdale, Oyster Bay, Greenwich, Hempstead and Hicksville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

