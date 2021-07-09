Cancel
Blytheville, AR

Blytheville Weather Forecast

Blytheville (AR) Weather Channel
Blytheville (AR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BLYTHEVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0as0CLgD00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Blytheville, AR
